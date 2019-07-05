Fire crews knock down 2 early morning fires

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue had a busy morning in the Las Vegas valley. Fire crews responded to multiple fires in the early hours of July 5th and were able to get both knocked down.
The first fire occurred in a two-story home at 1608 Eaton Drive near Oakey and Valley View boulevards. No injuries were reported at this location and the fire was knocked down around 4:25 a.m.
The second fire was located on 511 S Tonopah Drive, near Rancho Drive, at 4:47 a.m. this morning. The blaze engulfed a boarded up one-story building, but no injuries occurred. LVFR is still investigating the cause.