PRINCE GEORGE, Virg. (CBS) — Chace the police dog is back on the job with the Prince George County Police Department in Virginia. The K9 was out of action for months because an injury caused him to lose a leg but that still doesn’t stop Chace from doing his job.

Chace was sworn-in in December 2016 as a member of the department. His job was to find illegal drugs. During a training exercise in 2018, he broke his leg.

Chace is expected to be part of the force for at least four more years.