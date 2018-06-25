Fourth of July 2018 fireworks and events

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS - On July 4, the nation will commemorate the adoption of the Declaration of Independence. There will be numerous events around the Las Vegas valley and southern Nevada to celebrate the momentous day.

Everything from parades to extravagant fireworks shows are listed below.

Summerlin Council hosts 24th annual Patriotic Parade

The Las Vegas valley is invited to celebrate Independence Day at Southern Nevada's largest and most colorful Fourth of July parade. There will be a brand new float featured in this year's lineup "Vegas Golden Knights: Vegas Born, Vegas Strong." You will also see other new entries including, "Escape from Jurassic World", Hamilton's America" and "Coco's Fiesta Espectacular." The parade features more than 70 entries, including traditional floats, giant inflatable balloons, American military heroes, bands, musical groups and a variety of kids' favorite storybook and cartoon characters. More than 2,500 people are participating in the parade. More than 40,000 people are expected to attend the parade.

9 a.m. Parade begins

The parade begins at the corner of Hillpointe Rd. and Hills Center Dr. in The Trails Village of Summerlin. The parade travels south toward Village Center Circle, then west on Trailwood Drive. The parade ends prior to the corner of Trailwood Drive and Spring Gate Lane at 11 a.m.

For more information go here.

Henderson's 4th of July Celebration

The City of Henderson will salute America by hosting its annual Fourth of July Celebration at Heritage Park on Wednesday, July 4. Gates open at 4 p.m. Fireworks at 9 p.m.

The all-ages event will feature entertainment including live music from Beatles tribute band, The Fab. on the Club Fortune Stage. There will be activities for kids and lawn games and a 19-minute fireworks show. Admission and parking is free. A blanket is recommended. Food and beverage vendors are on site. Click here for more information.

The park is located at 350 E. Racetrack Road.

Boulder City 4th of July Damboree Celebration

Boulder City will host its annual Damboree Celebration on July 4th. The Parade starts at 9 a.m. at Colorado Street, down Nevada Way to 5th Street , to Broadbent Memorial Park at Avenue B and 6th Street.

Morning events start at 7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast at Bicentennial Park. Festivities will be at Broadbent Park located at 1301 5th Street. Afternoon events will be held at Veterans Memorial Park. The fireworks show at Veterans Memorial Park starts at 9 p.m.

Click here for a full list of events.



Mesquite Fireworks

Eureka Casino Resort wil continue its tradition of "Rockets Over the Red Mesa" on Wednesday, July 4. The Nevada POPS Orchestra will be accompanied by singer Clint Holmes, performing songs saluting American heroes.

The free event will open at 6 p.m. with a community vendor village and DJ. The fireworks show will start at 9 p.m.This is a family friendly event and guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs for the viewing area, which will be set up behind the resort.

Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho

Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho will resume their traditional "Battle of the Alamo" block party on July 4th. The neighboring casinos team up to give the community a great fireworks display. There will be family-friendly festivals in the parking lots of both properties' outdoor parking lots from 4 - 11 p.m. There is food, shopping and entertainment and it's all free! For more information, click here.

Rockets over the River Celebrates Independence Day (June 30 & July 4)

Rockets over the River returns on Sat., June 30 and Wed., July 4. Starting at dusk (around 9 p.m.), a pyrotechnic display will be shot into the dark desert sky, with the bursting colors reflecting off the tranquil Colorado River for a stunning celebration. The best viewing locations can be found along the Laughlin Riverwalk and from the riverside properties. Patriotic music will be choreographed to the magnificent fireworks display and will be played on local radio stations and Laughlin hotel speakers. The fireworks is FREE and open to the public. For more information, please click here.