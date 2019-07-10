FREE FOOD: Valencian Gold offers first 100 in line at grand opening free paella

LAS VGAS (KLAS) — Valencian Gold, a restaurant serving Spanish cuisine to Las Vegas’ Southwest side, is offering a full weekend of free food in honor of its grand opening, Friday, July 12, 2019. But there’s just one catch: You have to be one of the first 100 people waiting in line for the big day.

Developed by Chefs Paras Shah and Jeffrey Weiss, Valencian Gold is an all-new fast-casual concept offering an approachable take on true Spanish cuisine.

The deals offered at the Valencian Gold all weekend are as followed:

Friday, July 12 from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

First 100 guests in line will receive a free signature or customizable bowl with a side and drink.

Saturday, July 13 from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

“Sidepiece Showdown,” as a playful nod to the fantastic sides offered on the menu, guests inside the restaurant at the top of each hour will be served signature sides by members from the Valencian Gold team.

Sunday, July 14 from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.; 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

“Sippin’ on Some Sangria,” from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. every guest will receive a free non-alcoholic sangria or agua fresca.

Where: Valencian Gold

7960 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 8000A

Las Vegas, NV 89139