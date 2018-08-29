Freed's Dessert Shop to open new northwest Las Vegas location Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Freed’s Bakery is sweetening up a little more of the Las Vegas Valley with the announcement that Freed’s Dessert Shop, located at 6475 North Decatur Boulevard, will open this fall.

The popular, family-owned bakery and subject of Food Network’s hit show, “Vegas Cakes,” will commemorate the occasion with a grand opening celebration from noon until 3 p.m. on Oct. 6.

“Freed’s Bakery has created sweet memories for generations of Las Vegans,” said Max Fried, general manager of Freed’s Bakery. “Freed’s Dessert Shop, a boutique patisserie, will help us create even more, as well as offer convenience for the residents of North Las Vegas.”

The 1,160-square-foot Freed’s Dessert Shop will offer an array of decadent pastries, cookies, cake slices, 7-inch round cakes and sheet cakes for all special occasions.

Signature creations include Freed’s strawberry shortcake, delicate white cake filled and iced with sweetened whipped cream and fresh sliced strawberries; cannoli, pastry dough filled with a blend of sweet ricotta, cinnamon, and chocolate chips; and Parisian cake, rich chocolate cake layered and iced with Belgian chocolate blended whipped cream and topped with chocolate shavings. Custom orders, including wedding cakes, birthday cakes and more, will be facilitated by the company’s 8,500-square-foot full-service flagship, Freed’s Bakery, located at 9815 South Eastern Avenue.

Freed’s Dessert Shop will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sundays.