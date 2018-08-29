News

Froot Loop mini donuts debut at Carl's Jr.

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 08:01 AM PDT

Carl’s Jr. is teaming up with Froot Loops to make your childhood food dreams a reality.

As of today, Aug. 29, Froot Loops® Mini Donuts will be available at Carl’s Jr.’s nationwide.

 Froot Loops® Mini Donuts come in 5 “frooty” colors, offering a fresh spin on the iconic breakfast favorite — and they taste just like the cereal we all enjoyed growing up.
 

