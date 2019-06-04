Gameshow “Catch 21” is looking for Vegas contestants

"Inhumane." ''Shameful." ''Intolerable." ''Brutal." Mounting revelations about squalid and dangerously overcrowded conditions at Border Patrol holding centers have fueled a public outrage and protesters are rallying in the streets to decry the situation as un-American heading into the Fourth of July weekend.

The Homeland Security Department's internal watchdog provided new details Tuesday about severe overcrowding in Texas' Rio Grande Valley, the busiest corridor for illegal crossings, noting children at three facilities had no access to showers and that some children under age 7 had been held in jammed centers for more than two weeks.