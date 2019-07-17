Pocket kings takes down World Series of Poker

Hossein Ensan, of Germany, poses with the bracelet after winning the World Series of Poker main event, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS — (KLAS) Hossein Ensan of Germany took home the World Series of Poker crown and the grand prize of $10-million early Wednesday morning at the Rio Hotel.

Ensan had pocket kings on the final hand to top the flush draw of Dario Sammartino of Italy. Sammartino walked away with a cool $6-million for his second-place finish in the tournament’s main event.

Alex Livingston of Canada earned $4-million for his third place finish. It was the second time in WSOP history the top three finishers at the final table were all from outside the United States.

Garry Gates of Henderson, a survivor of the 2017 mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, took home $3-million for finishing fourth.

The tournament’s main event started on Wednesday, July 3rd with a field of 8,569 players, the second largest in the World Series of Poker’s history.