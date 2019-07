A 12-year-old girl started a GoFundMe page to raise money so she could make the Medi Teddy which is a teddy bear pouch that conceals bags of IV medication or blood products.

According to WTIC-TV, Ella Casano has to have IVs every two months and thought this would make it easier, and less frighterning, for young patients. She was able to raise more than $5,000 in three days which will allow for 500 Medi Teddys to be made.

Here is a link to the GoFundMe page.