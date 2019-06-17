Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, jeans queen, dies at 95

NEW YORK (AP) — Gloria Vanderbilt, the “poor little rich girl” heiress at the center of a scandalous custody battle of the 1930s and the designer jeans queen of the 1970s and `80s, died on Monday at 95, according to her son, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper.

Vanderbilt was the great-great-granddaughter of financier Cornelius Vanderbilt. Her life was chronicled in sensational headlines from her childhood through four marriages and three divorces.

The news was announced via a CNN report voiced by Cooper. CNN reported that she died at her home and was suffering from advanced stomach cancer.

