Gold dust, center ice for Golden Knights games Video

LAS VEGAS - It’s probably not a stretch to say the Vegas Golden Knights have the greatest show on ice.

The pregame festivities are second to none and the ice itself is unique with an array of visual displays. The Knights got permission to put real gold dust in the ice and some lucky season ticket holders were chosen to help sprinkle the riches around the logo.

8 News NOW Sports Director Chris Maathuis has the story.