News

Gold dust, center ice for Golden Knights games

By:

Posted: Aug 30, 2018 06:44 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2018 06:44 PM PDT

Gold dust, center ice for Golden Knights games

LAS VEGAS - It’s probably not a stretch to say the Vegas Golden Knights have the greatest show on ice. 

The pregame festivities are second to none and the ice itself is unique with an array of visual displays. The Knights got permission to put real gold dust in the ice and some lucky season ticket holders were chosen to help sprinkle the riches around the logo. 

8 News NOW Sports Director Chris Maathuis has the story. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected