Gold dust, center ice for Golden Knights games
LAS VEGAS - It’s probably not a stretch to say the Vegas Golden Knights have the greatest show on ice.
The pregame festivities are second to none and the ice itself is unique with an array of visual displays. The Knights got permission to put real gold dust in the ice and some lucky season ticket holders were chosen to help sprinkle the riches around the logo.
8 News NOW Sports Director Chris Maathuis has the story.
More Stories
-
A motorcyclist has non-life threatening injuries after a crash in the…
-
A pedestrian hit and killed by an SUV on Saturday has been identified…
-
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A federal judge has put a 14-day hold on the…