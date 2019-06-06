Gold’s Gym to offer free week for National Best Friend’s Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — If you’re still trying to get your New Year’s resolution of exercising more, then Gold’s Gym might have a solution.

Getting the motivation to workout can be a challenge itself, so having your friends close to you may be what you need to start sweating!

June 8 is National Best Friends Day, so Gold’s Gym will be giving out a free week’s worth of classes and workouts for you and your friends.

You must be 18 and older to participate and no membership is required.

The free week goes until June 14. For more information and to find which Gold’s Gym is closest to you, click here.