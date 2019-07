The Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame is a prestigious honor for many in southern Nevada.

The non-profit organization is committed to the support and enhancement of Las Vegas’ youth through programs and scholarships. The 2019 inductee class includes Steve Carp, Hunkie Cooper, Vegas Golden Knights, Manny Guerra, Mike Martin, and Steve Stallworth.

The event is highlighted by hitting the links at the Las Vegas National Golf Club.

