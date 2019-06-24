Grey seals copy human speech and music

ST. ANDREWS UNIVERSITY (AP) — Grey seals can copy the sound of human words and songs, a new research by the University of St Andrew’s has found.

A team of researchers at the Scottish university conducted a study that showed three trained seals were able to imitate parts of Twinkle Twinkle Little Star as well as other popular tunes.

The findings of the research were published on Thursday, including footage of the singing seals.

The study gave the researchers a better understanding of the evolution of vocal learning and human language development.

It also suggested that grey seals could be a new model to study speech disorders since they use their vocal tracts the same way as humans.