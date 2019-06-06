Group approved to negotiate MLS master plan

As expected, city council officials approved a six-month window with the Renaissance Companies to explore a huge multi-use development plan.

The plan will include a multi-million-dollar state-of-the-art soccer stadium. It was a unanimous vote in favor of allowing the group an exclusive negotiating agreement or called an “Ena” for 180 days.

The development group will assemble everybody from developers, architects, and contractors to develop a master plan for the 62-acre site at Cashman Field.

8 News Now Sports Director Chris Maathuis has more.