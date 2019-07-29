Gunman at Gilroy Garlic Festival bought weapon in Nevada

LIVE: News conference with the latest information on the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California. Posted by 8 News Now on Monday, July 29, 2019

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The suspect in a shooting that left three people dead and more than a dozen injured at the Gilroy Garlic Festival Sunday bought the gun in Nevada almost three weeks before the shooting.

According to Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee, 19-year-old Santino William Legan purchased the gun on July 9.

“I don’t know how long he was in Nevada or how long he had been back,” Smithee said during a late morning news conference.

Smithee did not say where in Nevada the gun was purchased. Legan is believed to have lived in California.

A 6-year-old boy, 13-year-old girl and man in his early 20s were killed in the shooting. At least 15 people were wounded. Police say they have no motive for the shooting. Police are also investigating the possibility of a second shooter which some witnesses reported.

Legan was shot and killed by police officers who were already at the festival. Smithee said the number of victims could have been much higher if it weren’t for the quick response of the officers.