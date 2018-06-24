Han Solo's Blaster from 'Return of the Jedi' tops auction
LAS VEGAS - Han Solo's Blaster from the "Return of the Jedi" has sold for $550,000 at a Las Vegas auction.
Julien's Auctions says Ripley's Believe It or Not bought the item Saturday.
The sci-fi weapon was the top-selling item at the Hollywood Legends auction.
The blaster was part of a collection from the U.S. art director on the film, James L. Schoppe. An Imperial Scout Trooper Blaster from the movie sold for $90,625.
Julien's says other items at the auction included a full Superman III costume worn by actor Christopher Reeve. It sold for $200,000, well over its original estimate.
A black wool dress worn by Marilyn Monroe went for $50,000 to benefit the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation.
The auction was held at Planet Hollywood casino-resort.
