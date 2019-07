U.S. President Donald Trump smiles during an event at the Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy ethanol facility in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Iowa will get a preview of a potential 2020 showdown on Tuesday when both Trump and Biden hold events in different parts of the state, which is already being […]

We are wishing President Donald J. Trump a happy birthday today!

The President turns 73 June 14. He does not appear to be taking it easy on his special day. President Trump has a full schedule lined up. He appeared on Fox and Friends Friday morning.

The President will have lunch with the Secretary of State. Then meet with the Secretary of Education. And then later Friday afternoon, President Trump will deliver remarks on health coverage options for small businesses and workers.