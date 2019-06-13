Breaking News
Barricade situation closes area near Jones and Vegas Drive

Heavyweight fighters bring unexpected humor

Lots of boxing fans from across the Atlantic are coming to Las Vegas to see if fighter Tyson Fury is legit.

Fury is facing a German heavyweight named Tom Schwarz. Both competitors met at Wednesday’s final press conference. The heavyweight division has been trending upward of late with Deontay Wilder’s dominance and the upset win of Andy Ruiz Jr. over Anthony Joshua. 

The media frenzy was unlike anything we’ve seen in a while Wednesday afternoon at the MGM Grand.

8 News Now Sports Director Chris Maathuis has the story. 

