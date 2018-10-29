Henderson home turns into house of horrors for Halloween
LAS VEGAS - Halloween is upon us and this year one Henderson household is going all out with their home-grown house of horrors.
The home has been transformed into a terrifying thrill ride with thrills and chills lurking around every corner. 8 News Now reporter Darlene Melendez got a special tour and lived to tell us the story.
If you think you're brave enough to take the ride, all are welcome to come check it out for free Halloween night starting at 6:30 p.m.
The address is: 359 Cavalla Street, Henderson, NV 89074.
More Stories
-
North Las Vegas Police say three people are dead and…
-
Metro Police say a person was killed in a crash near Grand…
-
A motorcyclist has died after a crash in the east valley Saturday…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.