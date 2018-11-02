Henderson Police asks for help IDing bank robbery suspect
Henderson Police are seeking the public’s assistance with an ongoing robbery investigation that occurred at 6:00 p.m. on Oct. 12 at the Chase Bank located at 4200 East Sunset Road.
A man approached a teller window and demanded cash while he simultaneously drew a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the teller. He was given an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene in a white sedan. No one was injured during the incident.
The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic male standing approximately 5’8” to 5’10”, average build, with heavy acne scarring, wearing a black do-rag, a black mask over the lower part of his face, a black glove on his right hand, a black hooded jacket, dark blue pants, and black and white tennis shoes.
Anyone with information, in this case, is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.
More Stories
-
North Las Vegas Police say three people are dead and…
-
Metro Police say a person was killed in a crash near Grand…
-
A motorcyclist has died after a crash in the east valley Saturday…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-