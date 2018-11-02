Henderson Police asks for help IDing bank robbery suspect

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Henderson Police are seeking the public’s assistance with an ongoing robbery investigation that occurred at 6:00 p.m. on Oct. 12 at the Chase Bank located at 4200 East Sunset Road.

A man approached a teller window and demanded cash while he simultaneously drew a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the teller. He was given an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene in a white sedan. No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic male standing approximately 5’8” to 5’10”, average build, with heavy acne scarring, wearing a black do-rag, a black mask over the lower part of his face, a black glove on his right hand, a black hooded jacket, dark blue pants, and black and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information, in this case, is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.