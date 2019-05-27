8 News Now Breve Informativo
8 News Now Breve Informativo para 5/27/19.
More Hispanic News Stories
-
8 News NOW Breve Informativoby Darlene Melendez / May 24, 2019
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- 8 News NOW Breve Informativo para 5/24/19.Read the Full Article
-
Es el reto de la familia modernoMay 24, 2019
Cuando pensamos en los niños , los padres y el tiempo de juego , generalmente asociamos a papa con los juegos mas fisicos y activos y a mama con actividades mas tranquilas . Los investigadores han identificado ciertos tipos de actitudes que ocurren durante el juego y como afectan a los niños .
Cuando Horacio Ruiz tiene tiempo para jugar a darle patadas al balon se ha dicho . ¿Es usted el papa actvo o la mama mas reservada ? ¿Y cual es la forma de juego que mas beneficia el desarrollo infantil ? Natasha Cabrera estudio como la actitud de los padres cuando jugaban con sus hijos afectaba su desarrollo social, especialmente el llamado juego intrusivo o controlador .
“Que quiere decir , durante el juego cuando el niño inicia un juego con un juguete el papa o la mama le quita el juguete y hace otra cosa ,” Cabrera dijo .Read the Full Article
-
8 News NOW Breve Informativoby Hector Mejia / May 21, 2019
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- 8 News NOW Breve InformativoRead the Full Article
Trending Video
Carnell Johnson, the man known as "Golden Pipes"
Fight leads to shots being fired at Fashion Show Mall; customers, staff evacuated
Restaurant manager caught on video yelling at workers in DTLV
Lake Mead goers met with cooler temps on Memorial Day
VIDEO: Rapper Meek Mills not allowed at Cosmopolitan Las Vegas
Tedd's Forecast: Monday Evening, May 27th
TRAFFIC ALERT: Memorial Day traffic causes major backup on I-15 southbound
Davis Funeral Home holds special Memorial Day program to honor fallen service members
Golden Knights talk of the town 1-year ago in Stanley Cup Final
SWAT called in to assist with barricade near Torrey Pines and Harmon
1,000 flags fly at Henderson's Field of Honor to remember military heroes
8 News Now Breve Informativo
Nate's 7-Day Forecast - Mon., May 27, 2019
Cornerstone Park Memorial Day service
Memorial Day services
Memorial Day services
8 News Now at 6:30 p.m.
8 News Now at 11 p.m.
8 News Now at 6 p.m.
Bollard installation project resumes on the strip this week
SNOW IN MAY? Unusual weather has Mt. Charleston prepping for a snowy Memorial Day
8 News Now Sunday Morning RECUT
8 News Now Sunday Morning 8a E
8 News Now Sunday Morning 8a C
8 News Now Sunday Morning 8a D
8 News Now Sunday Morning 8a A
8 News Now Sunday Morning 8a B
8 News Now Sunday Morning 6a A
8 News Now Sunday Morning 6a D
8 News Now Sunday Morning 6a C
8 News Now Sunday Morning 6a B
8 News Now Sunday Morning 5a A
8 News Now Sunday Morning 5a B
8 News Now Sunday Morning 5a D
8 News Now Sunday Morning 5a C
Community members celebrate 'Joy Prom'
Community members celebrate 'Joy Prom'
Sigler family picks up son's diploma
RTC offers new, affordable ride share option this holiday weekend
Aqua Park, a floating water park, opens in Lake Las Vegas
Marijuana dispensaries owners shut out of new licenses plead case in front of judge
Bill cracking down on robocalls passes U.S. Senate, heads to house for vote
Grand jury indicts woman accused of pushing man off RTC bus
Legacy Traditional School students, staff honor veteran teachers
Legacy Traditional School students, staff honor veteran teachers
Police find woman shot to death in apartment complex near Washington, Rainbow
8 News NOW Breve Informativo
Judge controversy update
8 News Now Good Day - OVation
8 News Now Good Day - National Wine Day
Nate's 7-Day Forecast - Friday Morning, May 24, 2019
Es el reto de la familia moderno
Swimming tips to each kids at Lifetime Green Valley
Remedy a Healing Art Exhibition is coming to Cannabation Cannabis Museum
Attorney Eric Palacios discusses summer boat safety
Las Vegas Honda Dealers are helping those in need
Pool safety tips with Life Time Green Valley
Memorial Day Weekend essentials with Smith's
Community honors those lost behind the badge, family of fallen officer grateful for support
Memorial Day set to bring big crowds to resort day, night clubs