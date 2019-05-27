Hispanic News

8 News Now Breve Informativo

By:
Posted: May 27, 2019 / 12:17 PM PDT / Updated: May 27, 2019 / 12:17 PM PDT

8 News Now Breve Informativo para 5/27/19.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Hispanic News Stories

Trending Video

prev
next

Trending Video

  • Carnell Johnson, the man known as "Golden Pipes"

    Carnell Johnson, the man known as "Golden Pipes"

  • Fight leads to shots being fired at Fashion Show Mall; customers, staff evacuated

    Fight leads to shots being fired at Fashion Show Mall; customers, staff evacuated

  • Restaurant manager caught on video yelling at workers in DTLV

    Restaurant manager caught on video yelling at workers in DTLV

  • Lake Mead goers met with cooler temps on Memorial Day

    Lake Mead goers met with cooler temps on Memorial Day

  • VIDEO: Rapper Meek Mills not allowed at Cosmopolitan Las Vegas

    VIDEO: Rapper Meek Mills not allowed at Cosmopolitan Las Vegas

  • Tedd's Forecast: Monday Evening, May 27th

    Tedd's Forecast: Monday Evening, May 27th

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Memorial Day traffic causes major backup on I-15 southbound

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Memorial Day traffic causes major backup on I-15 southbound

  • Davis Funeral Home holds special Memorial Day program to honor fallen service members

    Davis Funeral Home holds special Memorial Day program to honor fallen service members

  • Golden Knights talk of the town 1-year ago in Stanley Cup Final

    Golden Knights talk of the town 1-year ago in Stanley Cup Final

  • SWAT called in to assist with barricade near Torrey Pines and Harmon

    SWAT called in to assist with barricade near Torrey Pines and Harmon

  • 1,000 flags fly at Henderson's Field of Honor to remember military heroes

    1,000 flags fly at Henderson's Field of Honor to remember military heroes

  • 8 News Now Breve Informativo

    8 News Now Breve Informativo

  • Nate's 7-Day Forecast - Mon., May 27, 2019

    Nate's 7-Day Forecast - Mon., May 27, 2019

  • Cornerstone Park Memorial Day service

    Cornerstone Park Memorial Day service

  • Memorial Day services

    Memorial Day services

  • Memorial Day services

    Memorial Day services

  • 8 News Now at 6:30 p.m.

    8 News Now at 6:30 p.m.

  • 8 News Now at 11 p.m.

    8 News Now at 11 p.m.

  • 8 News Now at 6 p.m.

    8 News Now at 6 p.m.

  • Bollard installation project resumes on the strip this week

    Bollard installation project resumes on the strip this week

  • SNOW IN MAY? Unusual weather has Mt. Charleston prepping for a snowy Memorial Day

    SNOW IN MAY? Unusual weather has Mt. Charleston prepping for a snowy Memorial Day

  • 8 News Now Sunday Morning RECUT

    8 News Now Sunday Morning RECUT

  • 8 News Now Sunday Morning 8a E

    8 News Now Sunday Morning 8a E

  • 8 News Now Sunday Morning 8a C

    8 News Now Sunday Morning 8a C

  • 8 News Now Sunday Morning 8a D

    8 News Now Sunday Morning 8a D

  • 8 News Now Sunday Morning 8a A

    8 News Now Sunday Morning 8a A

  • 8 News Now Sunday Morning 8a B

    8 News Now Sunday Morning 8a B

  • 8 News Now Sunday Morning 6a A

    8 News Now Sunday Morning 6a A

  • 8 News Now Sunday Morning 6a D

    8 News Now Sunday Morning 6a D

  • 8 News Now Sunday Morning 6a C

    8 News Now Sunday Morning 6a C

  • 8 News Now Sunday Morning 6a B

    8 News Now Sunday Morning 6a B

  • 8 News Now Sunday Morning 5a A

    8 News Now Sunday Morning 5a A

  • 8 News Now Sunday Morning 5a B

    8 News Now Sunday Morning 5a B

  • 8 News Now Sunday Morning 5a D

    8 News Now Sunday Morning 5a D

  • 8 News Now Sunday Morning 5a C

    8 News Now Sunday Morning 5a C

  • Community members celebrate 'Joy Prom'

    Community members celebrate 'Joy Prom'

  • Community members celebrate 'Joy Prom'

    Community members celebrate 'Joy Prom'

  • Sigler family picks up son's diploma

    Sigler family picks up son's diploma

  • RTC offers new, affordable ride share option this holiday weekend

    RTC offers new, affordable ride share option this holiday weekend

  • Aqua Park, a floating water park, opens in Lake Las Vegas

    Aqua Park, a floating water park, opens in Lake Las Vegas

  • Marijuana dispensaries owners shut out of new licenses plead case in front of judge

    Marijuana dispensaries owners shut out of new licenses plead case in front of judge

  • Bill cracking down on robocalls passes U.S. Senate, heads to house for vote

    Bill cracking down on robocalls passes U.S. Senate, heads to house for vote

  • Grand jury indicts woman accused of pushing man off RTC bus

    Grand jury indicts woman accused of pushing man off RTC bus

  • Legacy Traditional School students, staff honor veteran teachers

    Legacy Traditional School students, staff honor veteran teachers

  • Legacy Traditional School students, staff honor veteran teachers

    Legacy Traditional School students, staff honor veteran teachers

  • Police find woman shot to death in apartment complex near Washington, Rainbow

    Police find woman shot to death in apartment complex near Washington, Rainbow

  • 8 News NOW Breve Informativo

    8 News NOW Breve Informativo

  • Judge controversy update

    Judge controversy update

  • 8 News Now Good Day - OVation

    8 News Now Good Day - OVation

  • 8 News Now Good Day - National Wine Day

    8 News Now Good Day - National Wine Day

  • Nate's 7-Day Forecast - Friday Morning, May 24, 2019

    Nate's 7-Day Forecast - Friday Morning, May 24, 2019

  • Es el reto de la familia moderno

    Es el reto de la familia moderno

  • Swimming tips to each kids at Lifetime Green Valley

    Swimming tips to each kids at Lifetime Green Valley

  • Remedy a Healing Art Exhibition is coming to Cannabation Cannabis Museum

    Remedy a Healing Art Exhibition is coming to Cannabation Cannabis Museum

  • Attorney Eric Palacios discusses summer boat safety

    Attorney Eric Palacios discusses summer boat safety

  • Las Vegas Honda Dealers are helping those in need

    Las Vegas Honda Dealers are helping those in need

  • Pool safety tips with Life Time Green Valley

    Pool safety tips with Life Time Green Valley

  • Memorial Day Weekend essentials with Smith's

    Memorial Day Weekend essentials with Smith's

  • Community honors those lost behind the badge, family of fallen officer grateful for support 

    Community honors those lost behind the badge, family of fallen officer grateful for support 

  • Memorial Day set to bring big crowds to resort day, night clubs

    Memorial Day set to bring big crowds to resort day, night clubs

More Stories

Trending Gallery