Homicide investigation near Eastern & Bonanza
LAS VEGAS - Metro Police investigated a homicide that stemmed from a robbery, near Bonanza and Eastern.
Investigators said a black man in his 20's was inside his apartment when he was robbed. Police said between two and five suspects entered the apartment. Sometime during the robbery, he was shot.
The victim was transported to North Vista Hospital by a friend.
The hospital then had him transported to University Medical Center where he later died.
Police said the victim is a documented gang member.
Police believe the victim knew at least one of the suspects.
