News

House panel votes Barr in contempt, escalating probe dispute

Posted: May 08, 2019 / 02:27 PM PDT / Updated: May 08, 2019 / 04:49 PM PDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Judiciary Committee voted Wednesday to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress, escalating the Democrats' extraordinary legal battle with the Trump administration over access to special counsel Robert Mueller's Trump-Russia report.

The vote capped a day of ever-deepening dispute between congressional Democrats and President Donald Trump, who for the first time invoked the principle of executive privilege, claiming the right to block lawmakers from the full report on Mueller's probe of Russian interference to help Trump in the 2016 election.

Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler of New York declared the action by Trump's Justice Department a clear new sign of the president's "blanket defiance" of Congress' constitutional rights.

"Every day we learn of new efforts by this administration to stonewall Congress," Nadler said. "This is unprecedented."

But White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said it was rather a response to the "blatant abuse of power" by Nadler, a Democrat.

"Neither the White House nor Attorney General Barr will comply with Chairman Nadler's unlawful and reckless demands," she said.

Though the White House initially hesitated on invoking privilege, Trump told his staff and political advisers in recent weeks to refuse to cooperate with Democrats, believing the party's goal was simply to damage him politically going into his re-election campaign. The coming legal battle could stretch to 2020, and the White House is aiming to tie up congressional probes until Election Day.

Executive privilege is the president's power to keep information from the courts, Congress and the public to protect the confidentiality of the Oval Office decision-making process.

The president's decision was weeks in the making, the next inevitable escalation between the White House and Congress over a number of probes. The White House has rejected all efforts to probe Trump's business dealings or tax returns as well as the West Wing's security clearance procedure.

The committee voted along party lines, 24-16, to hold Barr in contempt but only after some five hours of heated and, at times, emotional testimony.

Democrats, who have the majority in the House, made their case that Congress was at a historic juncture as it confronts what they consider Trump's stonewalling of lawmakers' ability to conduct oversight of the administration. Republicans portrayed the majority as angry and lashing out at Barr after the special counsel did not find that Trump colluded with Russia to swing the 2016 election.

Said Democrat Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas: "The president now seeks to take a wrecking ball to the Constitution of the United States."

And Rep. Cedric Richmond of Louisiana said the road ahead may be "messy" but Democrats must fight to "protect our democracy." Other Democrats called the standoff a "serious" and "grave" moment.

However, the panel's top Republican, Doug Collins of Georgia, said Democrats were manufacturing a crisis and rushing the process to "sully Bill Barr's good name."

Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, a Trump ally, said the Democrats were trying to "delegitimize" the president and biding time before they try to impeach him.

"Get over it," Gaetz said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the next step after the committee vote will be consideration by the full House.

If approved by the House, where the Democrats hold a solid majority, the contempt resolution would almost certainly move to an unusual, and potentially protracted, multi-pronged court battle with the Trump administration.

The House would send a criminal referral to the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, a Justice Department official who would be likely to defend rather than oppose Barr. Democratic House leaders could also file a lawsuit, though the case could take months or even years to resolve. Some committee members have suggested they also could fine Barr as he withholds information.

Nadler said Wednesday the Trump administration's refusal to provide the special counsel's full Russia report to Congress presents a "constitutional crisis," leaving the panel no choice but to move forward with a contempt vote.

In a letter Wednesday to Trump , Barr explained that the special counsel's files contain millions of pages of classified and unclassified information. He said it was the committee's "abrupt resort to a contempt vote" that "has not allowed sufficient time for you to consider fully whether to make a conclusive assertion of executive privilege."

Barr told Trump he should assert privilege now, "pending a full decision on the matter."

Talks with the Justice Department broke down late Tuesday over the committee's subpoena for an unredacted version of the report.

Barr released a redacted version of Mueller's 400-plus-page report to the public last month, but Democrats subpoenaed the full document , along with underlying evidence.

The department has rejected that demand, while allowing a few top lawmakers from the House and Senate to view a version with fewer redactions. That version blacks out grand jury information, which needs a judge's approval for release, and it doesn't include the report's underlying evidence. Democrats have said they won't view that version until they get broader access.

Almost half the report's pages contain some type of redaction including those around the Russian influence campaign, presidential pardons and other topics.

Barr has refused to testify in public to the committee after a disagreement over the Democrats' demand that he answer questions from a staff attorney in addition to lawmakers. The committee is in talks for Mueller himself to appear May 15, but there is no agreement yet, and Trump has said Mueller should not testify.

Nadler also has threatened to hold former White House Counsel Don McGahn in contempt of Congress if he doesn't testify before the committee later this month. Nadler rejected a White House claim that documents McGahn refused to provide despite a subpoena are controlled by the White House and thus McGahn has no legal right to them.

Pelosi, who has tamped down calls from her liberal flank to launch impeachment proceedings against Trump, said in a Washington Post interview Wednesday that the president, by obstructing Congress was becoming "self-impeachable."

Mueller, in his report, said he could not establish a criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia, but he did not reach a conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice. Barr said he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein decided there were not grounds to charge Trump with obstruction.

___

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More News Stories

Trending Video

  • WEB EXTRA: Day shelter opens at the Salvation Army homeless service campus

    WEB EXTRA: Day shelter opens at the Salvation Army homeless service campus

  • STRIKE WATCH: Pay raises and class sizes are top issues for teachers

    STRIKE WATCH: Pay raises and class sizes are top issues for teachers

  • Tedd's Forecast: Wednesday Evening, May 8th

    Tedd's Forecast: Wednesday Evening, May 8th

  • Golden Knights fans coat 'The Fortress'

    Golden Knights fans coat 'The Fortress'

  • Metro Police officer arrested for alleged lewdness with child

    Metro Police officer arrested for alleged lewdness with child

  • Colorado school shooting suspect appears in court

    Colorado school shooting suspect appears in court

  • Metro Police traffic officer injured after being intentionally hit

    Metro Police traffic officer injured after being intentionally hit

  • Spirit Airlines flight delayed from Las Vegas after reports of fumes on board

    Spirit Airlines flight delayed from Las Vegas after reports of fumes on board

  • Metro Police search for suspect who they say intentionally struck motorcycle officer

    Metro Police search for suspect who they say intentionally struck motorcycle officer

  • La Realidad Virtual permite a los amantes del arte sumergirse en la pintura icónica

    La Realidad Virtual permite a los amantes del arte sumergirse en la pintura icónica

  • Metro Police traffic officer injured after being intentionally hit

    Metro Police traffic officer injured after being intentionally hit

  • Sherry's Forecast: Wednesday, May 8

    Sherry's Forecast: Wednesday, May 8

  • Dr. Frank in studio for National Hardware Show

    Dr. Frank in studio for National Hardware Show

  • Dr. Frank in studio for National Hardware Show

    Dr. Frank in studio for National Hardware Show

  • Papa Francisco En Una Misa En Macedonia Del Norte

    Papa Francisco En Una Misa En Macedonia Del Norte

  • Anti-racism panel discussion tonight at Chaparral High School

    Anti-racism panel discussion tonight at Chaparral High School

  • Mercedes gets a showgirl transformation

    Mercedes gets a showgirl transformation

  • Get the body you want with VJazzy Wellness

    Get the body you want with VJazzy Wellness

  • St. Viator night with The Lights

    St. Viator night with The Lights

  • What do moms want?

    What do moms want?

  • Celebrating mom with afternoon tea at Ri Ra Las Vegas

    Celebrating mom with afternoon tea at Ri Ra Las Vegas

  • Taking a look at the Showgirl Bootcamp

    Taking a look at the Showgirl Bootcamp

  • I-TEAM: Teacher accused of abuse not charged

    I-TEAM: Teacher accused of abuse not charged

  • Voting underway to determine teacher strike

    Voting underway to determine teacher strike

  • New DNA information in 1982 cold case killing at Lake Tahoe

    New DNA information in 1982 cold case killing at Lake Tahoe

  • Tedd's Forecast: Tuesday Evening, May 7th

    Tedd's Forecast: Tuesday Evening, May 7th

  • Court filing levels blistering allegations at NV Dept. of Taxation regarding marijuana licenses

    Court filing levels blistering allegations at NV Dept. of Taxation regarding marijuana licenses

  • INTERVIEW: One-on-one with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    INTERVIEW: One-on-one with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden

  • Latest trends in home improvement industry

    Latest trends in home improvement industry

  • Firefighters battle apartment fire in downtown Las Vegas

    Firefighters battle apartment fire in downtown Las Vegas

  • TONIGHT AT 11: Teacher accused of abuse slips through the cracks

    TONIGHT AT 11: Teacher accused of abuse slips through the cracks

  • WEB EXTRA: TSA workers get special honor

    WEB EXTRA: TSA workers get special honor

  • Judge denies arguments to reduce bail in deadly hit-and-run case

    Judge denies arguments to reduce bail in deadly hit-and-run case

  • One Year Later: Family who lost everything works to heal

    One Year Later: Family who lost everything works to heal

  • 1 Year Later: Hawaii's Kilauea after the flow

    1 Year Later: Hawaii's Kilauea after the flow

  • Sherry's Forecast: Tuesday, May 7

    Sherry's Forecast: Tuesday, May 7

  • Candidato Opositor Gana Elecciones En Panamá

    Candidato Opositor Gana Elecciones En Panamá

  • Interview: Resiliency Center offers workshops for survivors

    Interview: Resiliency Center offers workshops for survivors

  • Talking HOV lanes with NHP and NDOT

    Talking HOV lanes with NHP and NDOT

  • Una vigilia reúne a cientos de venezolanos por los muertos en enfrentamientos

    Una vigilia reúne a cientos de venezolanos por los muertos en enfrentamientos

  • Lavrov aseguró el apoyo de Rusia a Venezuela

    Lavrov aseguró el apoyo de Rusia a Venezuela

  • Drake kicks off residency at XS Nightclub

    Drake kicks off residency at XS Nightclub

  • Close the gap for Easter Seals

    Close the gap for Easter Seals

  • Protecting countertops with TuffSkin

    Protecting countertops with TuffSkin

  • Tech gifts to wow mom

    Tech gifts to wow mom

  • Celebrating musical divas

    Celebrating musical divas

  • Mountain Ridge players grown up, success continues on the diamond

    Mountain Ridge players grown up, success continues on the diamond

  • Arrest report details what led to barricade

    Arrest report details what led to barricade

  • 2 Valley Electric Association board members resign amid cover up allegations

    2 Valley Electric Association board members resign amid cover up allegations

  • Lawmakers consider repealing law that cuts prevailing wages on school construction projects

    Lawmakers consider repealing law that cuts prevailing wages on school construction projects

  • Local woman surprised with party for 100th birthday

    Local woman surprised with party for 100th birthday

  • 8 News Now at 6 p.m.

    8 News Now at 6 p.m.

  • Vital Vegas: 5/6/19 Edition

    Vital Vegas: 5/6/19 Edition

  • Rise of LV Park, thoroughbred racing in Vegas

    Rise of LV Park, thoroughbred racing in Vegas

  • Members of local teachers union to vote on whether they will strike

    Members of local teachers union to vote on whether they will strike

  • I-Team: Family sues CCSD to get listening device allowed in boy's classroom

    I-Team: Family sues CCSD to get listening device allowed in boy's classroom

  • Melanoma Monday: Steps, tips to protecting skin from dangers linked to sun damage

    Melanoma Monday: Steps, tips to protecting skin from dangers linked to sun damage

  • I-Team: UNLV collaborating in the race to send a person to Mars

    I-Team: UNLV collaborating in the race to send a person to Mars

  • CCSD Firearms Confiscation Report details number of guns found on school grounds

    CCSD Firearms Confiscation Report details number of guns found on school grounds

  • 8 News Now Good Day

    8 News Now Good Day

More Stories

Trending Gallery

PHOTOS: Best dressed fans of the NFL Draft in Nashville
PHOTOS: Best dressed fans of the NFL Draft in Nashville

PHOTOS: Best dressed fans of the NFL Draft in Nashville

NFL Draft /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss