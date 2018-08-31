LVMPD: People more violent with police and public Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is looking into a recent trend: More people willing to commit more acts of violence against police and the public.

So, how is the department addressing the high number of officer-involved shooting this month?

The Metro Police department is investigating eight officer-involved shootings for the month of August alone.

A key piece in showing what unfolded is video from body worn cameras. While that's reviewed over and over again, the department is also looking at how to use less than lethal force with violent suspects.

There have been 18 officer-involved shootings for Metro police so far this year. Nine suspects were killed by police. Nine others survived.

From domestic violence situations to suspects who won't surrender. The reasons, the neighborhoods, and the weapons vary but Deputy Chief Chris Jones explains the scrutiny may not.

"Each one of these, we understand questions what we do as a police department. I know the community questions that," said Deputy Chief Chris Jones, Metro.

In August alone, Metro investigated eight officer-involved shootings.

"No one's perfect, we're not perfect as an agency," Deputy Chief Jones said. "Our officers aren't perfect because we're all human. So, there is going to be something on each and every one of these, that we say we can do this better. We can do this differently."

The I-Team asked for specifics using a shooting in May as an example. As the officer shot a woman with a shovel multiple times.

The department does consider a shovel deadly weapon. Jones says police believe the woman was using drugs and threatening bystanders. He also points out the officer was at the scene alone.

"They can't hit rewind and say, 'Oh I should have done this, rather than that.' but that's part of our review process and that's part of our transparency and that's the only way we get better is to critique ourselves."

Jones tells the I-Team Metro will continue to train for de-escalation so officers use methods other than pulling the trigger.

But in situations like what recently unfolded at a Las Vegas department store when police say a security guard opened fire and then shot at an officer. Jones says there may not be a choice.

"That's something I struggle with how to handle that differently," he said.

The department's policy is to hold a media briefing within 72 hours of an officer-involved shooting.

Video is released but at times - it is limited and in general - the department has been criticized for a lack of transparency.

Jones points to the release of the body camera footage from 1 October but that took a lawsuit to force the department to release it.

Jones says the concern was for the victims and their families and he insists Metro is a leader in transparency.

