INTERVIEW: Henderson teen talks about battling Type-1 Diabetes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Recently, Charley Bell of Henderson, 14, traveled to Washington, D.C. to participate in JDRF 2019 Children’s Congress. JDRF is the leading global organization funding Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) research.

Bell is battling T1D on not only a personal level but nationally as well.

Charley and other delegates met with leaders like Representative Susie Lee, Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, and Senator Jacky Rosen.

They also attended a Congressional Committee hearing and shared personal testimonies of the challenges of living with T1D to remind congress of the vital need to continue supporting the Special Diabetes Program. That program has historically dedicated $150M annually to T1D resea

rch, as well as advocating for coverage, affordability, and choice of therapies to help stay healthy until there is a cure.