LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Back-to-school can be a tough time for underserved students in the valley. That’s Skye Canyon is bringing back “Operation School Bell”. Now in its third year, the event collects school supplies for Clark County kids in need.

“Operation School Bell” runs from July 15 – 22. Donations can be made at Skye Center, located at 10111 W Skye Canyon Park Dr., not far from Grand Teton and Hualapai.

For a complete list of needed supplies, visit skyecanyon.com