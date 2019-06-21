Jail to jobs: Program gives ex-offenders a second chance at life

In any given year, Foundation for an Independent Tomorrow or “FIT” sees about 2700 clients in Las Vegas.

Jennifer Casey created the re-entry program at the Foundation for an Independent Tomorrow .

“85% of our clients have a criminal background and they’re justice involved,” said Casey.

At FIT, ex-offenders learn job searching techniques, resume writing, interviewing, and life skills.

“I’m 28. I’m from Detroit, Michigan. I’ve been living in Las Vegas for 15 years on and off,” said Kenneth Brooks.

Brooks served three years in federal prison. He says he wants to be a truck driver. The FIT program gave him hope.

“Everybody deserves an opportunity to get your life back together no matter what your background might consist of,” he said.

According to Casey, FIT has a 75% success rate. Only 8% of their clients re-offend.

“Last year alone, our economic impact on the community was around $9.9 million. We were able to assist 408 individuals get back to work,” said Casey. “These are people with an insane amount of skills, extremely smart, dedicated, motivated, and not only that, they themselves know they have something to prove.”

Fit was given a $3 million grant last summer to continue its work in the community.