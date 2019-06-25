‘Jeopardy!’ champ loses poker world series debut

“Jeopardy!” champion and professional sports gambler James Holzhauer, center, plays in a tournament at the World Series of Poker, Monday, June 24, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — “Jeopardy!” champion and professional sports gambler James Holzhauer played 14 hands in his debut event at the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas, but lost his chips without reaching the prize pool.

Tournament spokesman Seth Palansky says Holzhauer finished in 454th place Monday among more than 1,800 entrants in a No-Limit Hold’em event.

Only the top 281 finishers receive a share of prize money.

Holzhauer moved to another poker event to play with Poker Hall of Famer Mike Sexton in a tag-team contest.

Palansky says Holzhauer plans to donate half of any winnings to a Las Vegas charity benefiting homeless teenagers.

Holzhauer became a celebrity winning 32 consecutive “Jeopardy!” games and raking in more than $2.4 million before losing in early June.

He has made several donations to charities in recent weeks.