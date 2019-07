LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A job fair to recruit bus drivers for the Clark County School District will take place Saturday from 8 a.m. til noon.

The fair will be at 4499 S. Arville St. at the Richard C. White Transportation Center, a CCSD news release said.

Applicants can apply on-site, and will have the opportunity to ask questions and talk to current drivers. CCSD provides paid training and assistance in getting the proper license.

Online applications are at www.teach.vegas.