Kansas teen lucky to be alive

KANSAS CITY (CBS) — A 15-year-old Kansas boy got a large knife to the face, and doctors say he’s extremely lucky.

Jimmy Russell says her son, Eli Gregg, was playing Thursday outside of their home in Redfield, about 90 miles south of Kansas City, when she heard him scream. She found him with a 10-inch knife jutting out from below his eye and called 911.

The knife was embedded in his skull and extended to just under his brain. The tip, meanwhile, was pushing against his carotid artery, which supplies the brain with blood.

Dr. Koji Ebersole, who oversaw the blade’s extraction, says he doesn’t think Eli would have survived if it had stabbed him any harder.

The surgery was successful and Eli was due to be discharged Monday.