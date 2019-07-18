8 news now politics now

Kelvin Atkinson gets 27 months in prison over misused campaign funds

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Nevada State Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, D-Las Vegas, was sentenced on Thursday to 27 months in prison, along with 3 years probation and $249,900 fine for misusing campaign funds.

Senior U.S. District Judge James Mahan sentenced Atkinson on federal wire fraud charges, adding, “This is not a happy day.”

“You have violated the public’s trust.”

Atkinson spoke in court: “My actions bringing us here today are regrettable.”

He said he was embarrassed by the nearly decade-long fraud.

Atkinson announced his resignation after the feds closed in on him. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says investigators discovered more than $450,000 in purchases that were not accounted for on Atkinson’s campaign finance documents over an eight-year period.

Atkinson admitted to bilking $249,900 of campaign cash and using it for personal expenses including:

  • Approximately $100,000 in payments to his personal credit cards
  • $75,000 towards opening and operating a Las Vegas nightclub
  • $20,000 on leasing a Jaguar Sports Utility Vehicle

He has until Friday, Oct. 18, at 2 p.m. to surrender to Bureau of Prisons to begin serving his sentence.

