‘King of Pop’ Michael Jackson died 10 years ago today

(CNN) — It was 10 years ago today that the world was rocked with the shocking news of Michael Jackson’s death.

He died June 25, 2009, falling victim to cardiac arrest. The LA County Coroner determined Jackson’s death was a homicide due to “acute propofol intoxication.”

His doctor was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

The King of Pop was born on Aug. 29, 1958 in Gary, Indiana. At a young age, he and his brothers starting singing together in the Jackson 5 later signing with Motown records.

Their hits included “I Want You Back,” “ABC” and “The Love You Save.” Jackson later broke out as a solo artist, winning eight Grammy awards for his “Thriller” album.

Jackson was 50 years old when he died. His sister Janet Jackson says his legacy will live on .