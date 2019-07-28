Lacing up for the Andale 5K Race

Las Vegas (KLAS) – A local organization is lacing up its shoes to help raise the bar on representation.

“Andale 5k – A Race to Equalize Law School Admissions” is September 21st. It will be held at Kellogg Zaher Park.

According to the Hispanic National Bar Association, while making up 18 percent of the country’s population, Hispanics comprise only about 5 percent of the nation’s lawyers. The race raises funds for Hispanic college students to help pay for expensive testing.

To sign up or learn more, visit the 5K’s website here.