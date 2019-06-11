Lady Gaga’s teen mental health program expanding

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation is expanding its teen mental health program to 20 more high schools around the country.

The program launched in eight U.S. schools last year, including at Valley High School in Las Vegas. The program which was founded by Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, offers support to teens who are experiencing mental health issues or a crisis, such as suicide. It’s a peer-to-peer program.

“With teen Mental Health First Aid, we like to say, it’s okay to not be okay,” said Lady Gaga, onstage at her Las Vegas concert as she spoke to 16 students who had just completed the first tMHFA pilot in eight schools across the country. “Sometimes when life gives you a million reasons to not want to stay, you need just one person that looks at you, listens to you, helps you get help and validates how you feel.”

Gaga hopes the program will eventually be in every high school in the country.

Valley High School principal Romana Exparza says she has already seen a positive impact from the program.