Las Vegas Bowl prestige, notoriety increasing in 2020
LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Bowl has been around since 1992 with some memorable games during the holiday season.
Over 26 years, it’s become a winter showcase and has generated 350 million dollars for the local economy. When the new contract is announced, the game will move to the Las Vegas Stadium and the Mountain West Conference is bumped for a power five matchup. The changes will turn the game into one of the marquee matchups on the college bowl schedule.
8 News NOW Sports Director Chris Maathuis has the story on what’s going to change in 2020.
