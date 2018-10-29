Las Vegas Jewish community speaks on tragic synagogue shooting

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Jewish Nevada organization held its annual Super Sunday event on Oct. 28 to raise money for programs that benefit the Jewish community, but they did so with heavy hearts.

In the wake of the Synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, the group says it's important to stay united through programs and events.

"We've made a statement that we're having this event today," said President and CEO Todd Polikoff. "We're not canceling it because we can't allow these things to change who we are as a Jewish community. We can't allow these things to change who we are as people, as Americans, to express our right, to express our freedom of religion. We're going to congregate, we're going to go to temple, we're going to do all these things despite these terrible acts."

They aren't the only organization reaching out, the local Anti-Defamation League is also partnering with police to increase security at synagogues across the Las Vegas valley.