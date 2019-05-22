Experience The Hunger Games
Trending Video
Aces preparing for season against some talented hardwood players
I-Team: Henderson mayor pays back some campaign expenses
Hundreds wait for life-saving organ on Nevada's transplant list
Domestic disturbance leads to shooting near Decatur and Washington
Weighted Funding Formula bill draws skepticism, questions during hearing
Alleged animal abuse first update
ONLY ON 8: Dog trainer speaks exclusively to 8 News Now regarding viral video that shows alleged animal abuse
19-year-old driver arrested, allegedly impaired during overnight crash that killed fellow teen
WEB EXTRA: Local woman stresses importance of organ donation as she waits for kidney and liver
Raiders Stadium construction triggering area growth
UMC holds Honor Walk for teen whose organs were donated after crash
Outcry over dog dumping: Community steps up to donate to Boulder City Animal Shelter
Viral video shows dog trainer using baseball bat to train dog
City of North Las Vegas approves no-smoking ordinance
Trainer speaks out: Viral video shows dog trainer using baseball bat to train dog
ONLY ON 8: Dog trained in viral video denies allegations of animal abuse
Police investigate barricaded suspect in west Las Vegas
VIDEO: South Australian night dazzled by meteor
UMC staff honor organ donor Michael Sigler
Australia's Easter 'bunny' facing extinction
VIDEO: Dog training at Off Leash K9 Las Vegas
I-Team: UFO Fest means close encounters of a different kind
8 News Now Good Day - Opportunity Village OVation Showcase
8 News NOW Breve Informativo
Como displinar a los adolescentes
Sherry's Forecast: Wednesday, May 22
What's Driving You Crazy? - Wed., May 22, 2019
Weather record could be set today
Interview: Opportunity Village Presents "Ovation"
Morning Cup of Joe -- May 22, 2019
Pet of the Week
LVCVA to vote on Elon Musk's proposed "people mover"
"How to be Successful in Spite of Yourself" with Ann Kaplan
Something to smile about with Roseman University
The "Vanquish Me" procedure kills fat cells permanently
Findlay Toyota puts customer service into car service
Mercedes joins The Rebellion at The Hunger Games exhibition
Super-foods to super-charge your health
From Breaking Bad to breaking comedy
Experience The Hunger Games
Fire hydrant fountain
Lawmakers discuss historic Senate Bill 543 during first hearing
I-Team: UFO Fest means close encounters of a different kind
Valley High School gets mental health "first-aid kit"
Animal welfare advocates react to passing of Harold Vosko, founder of Heaven Can Wait Animal Society
Take to Denise, Part 1
"Cordoned Off"
Alleged impaired driver kills one California man, injures another
Henderson man dies in house fire
Joe Yablonksy, FBI agent who pummeled Las Vegas mob dies at 90
A look back: FBI sends Joe Yablonsky to Las Vegas to clean the mob out of Las Vegas
Tedd's Forecast: Tuesday Evening, May 21st
Firefighters train, sharpen skills ahead of fire season
Nevada regulators take first step regulating marijuana industry
Man dies in house fire after using propane torch to exterminate bugs
Separate Judges in Bishop Case
Luxury complex to be built in downtown Las Vegas
'New Coke' didn't work but is making a brief comeback
Great white shark tracked swimming in Long Island Sound
VITAL VEGAS | Restaurants on the way out, changes to a downtown casino