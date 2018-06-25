Help for those exposed to radiation

Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News
Live Stream
Nevada Legislature
Political News
In Your Business
I-Team
National News
Entertainment
Weird News
8 On Your Side
Crime
Top Stories
Commissioners discuss raising sales tax to fund school programs; concerns with CCSD also revealed
Top Stories
More details released about former security guard accused of murder
Tedd finds Nate in the studio during Las Vegas Now
1 injured in Henderson shooting
Arrest report in sex assault details attack at Bunker Park
Weather
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Typical dry & breezy July
Top Stories
Are you ready for the heat?
Top Stories
Enjoy the sunshine before weekend clouds arrive.
Dry, gusty winds continue today.
Monsoon season starts Saturday; flash flooding is a real danger
Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Friday morning, June 14, 2019
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Game On Vegas
Golden Knights
Baseball
LA Dodgers
NFL Oakland
NCAA Football
NBA
Top Stories
Golden Knights trade D Colin Miller to Buffalo Sabres for a 2nd round pick in 2021 and 5th round pick in 2022
Top Stories
Ballpark food becoming fixture during Aviator games
Alaska goaltender looking to turn heads in Golden Knights development camp
Golden Knights trade Erik Haula to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for forward Nicolas Roy and a 2021 conditional 5th round pick
Golden Knights prospects getting opportunities in development camp
Community
Community
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Living Green
Pool Patrol
Cyber Security Tips
Acts of Kindness
Buddy Check
Calendar
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Reliable Auto Sales
Top Stories
Tedd finds Nate in the studio during Las Vegas Now
Top Stories
Summer travel secrets with Travelzoo
Top Stories
Feasting on the 4th of July with Smith’s Food & Drug
Keeping pets safe around the 4th of July with the Hydrant Club
Looking younger in 1 hour with Vjazzy Wellness
Master impressionist Pablo Francisco returns to Vegas
Contests
En Espanol
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8NN on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Help for those exposed to radiation
Las Vegas Now
by: Staff
Posted:
Jun 25, 2018 / 07:21 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Jun 25, 2018 / 07:21 AM PDT
Las Vegas Now Meet the Team
Courtney Perna
Kendall Tenney
Mercedes Martinez
Lindsey Simon
JC Fernandez
More Meet The Las Vegas Now Team