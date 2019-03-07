Supermarket Chef

Checking out the seafood selection at La Bonita

Posted: Mar 07, 2019 / 06:07 AM PST / Updated: Mar 07, 2019 / 06:07 AM PST
LAS VEGAS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Supermarket Chef Stories

Trending Video

  • National Cereal Day at 8NewsNow

    National Cereal Day at 8NewsNow

  • Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, March 7

    Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, March 7

  • 8 News Now Good Day - Mint 400 Interview

    8 News Now Good Day - Mint 400 Interview

  • CCSD Police K-9's hit the beat, sniffing for guns

    CCSD Police K-9's hit the beat, sniffing for guns

  • CCSD gun-sniffing K9 task force may double

    CCSD gun-sniffing K9 task force may double

  • A Jeopardy-style

    A Jeopardy-style "atta-boy" to Alex Trebek

  • shout-out to Alex Trebek 5am

    shout-out to Alex Trebek 5am

  • JC chats with the guys from Walk the Moon

    JC chats with the guys from Walk the Moon

  • Taste testing La Bonita seafood dishes

    Taste testing La Bonita seafood dishes

  • Best Buddies & Findlay Auto are teaming up

    Best Buddies & Findlay Auto are teaming up

  • Magician Vinny Grosso is releasing his new book

    Magician Vinny Grosso is releasing his new book "Exposed & Fearless"

  • Travel Zoo shares the latest in traveling bargains

    Travel Zoo shares the latest in traveling bargains

  • Viper the dog needs a forever home

    Viper the dog needs a forever home

  • Checking out the seafood selection at La Bonita

    Checking out the seafood selection at La Bonita

  • Sherry's typo blooper

    Sherry's typo blooper

  • VEGAS FUGITIVE: U.S. Marshals searching for convicted sex offender Antoine Mouton

    VEGAS FUGITIVE: U.S. Marshals searching for convicted sex offender Antoine Mouton

  • 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek says he has pancreatic cancer

    'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek says he has pancreatic cancer

  • Barricade suspect surrenders to police without incident

    Barricade suspect surrenders to police without incident

  • 8 News Now at 6:30 p.m.

    8 News Now at 6:30 p.m.

  • 8 News Now at 6:30 p.m.

    8 News Now at 6:30 p.m.

  • Giants players react to news that Giant's Manager Bruce Bochy's will retire in 2019

    Giants players react to news that Giant's Manager Bruce Bochy's will retire in 2019

  • Nexstar Founder Perry Sook honored with Golden Mike award

    Nexstar Founder Perry Sook honored with Golden Mike award

  • Flash flooding closed SR 159 and Red Rock's Scenic Loop

    Flash flooding closed SR 159 and Red Rock's Scenic Loop

  • Saville Middle School placed on soft lockdown during barricade situation

    Saville Middle School placed on soft lockdown during barricade situation

  • 8 News Now at 6 p.m. NLV Case Update

    8 News Now at 6 p.m. NLV Case Update

  • Underground tunnel transit system planned for Las Vegas Convention Center

    Underground tunnel transit system planned for Las Vegas Convention Center

  • UPDATE: 6-month-old boy found safe

    UPDATE: 6-month-old boy found safe

  • WEB EXTRA: Drone video near Red Rock

    WEB EXTRA: Drone video near Red Rock

  • NHP Trooper hit in Spaghetti Bowl

    NHP Trooper hit in Spaghetti Bowl

  • Sherry's Forecast:

    Sherry's Forecast:

  • 8 News Now Good Day - Saving our

    8 News Now Good Day - Saving our "A"s

  • Long-time Clark County Fire chief retires with special ceremony

    Long-time Clark County Fire chief retires with special ceremony

  • Battle Born Lawyers discuss the recent Robert Kraft allegations

    Battle Born Lawyers discuss the recent Robert Kraft allegations

  • 8 News Now Good Day People Mover AM Hit

    8 News Now Good Day People Mover AM Hit

  • Spaghetti Bowl crash ties up southbound US95

    Spaghetti Bowl crash ties up southbound US95

  • Retired battalion chief speaks after emotional send-off

    Retired battalion chief speaks after emotional send-off

  • Morning Cup of Joe 3-6-19

    Morning Cup of Joe 3-6-19

  • What's Driving You Crazy? - Wed., Mar. 6, 2019

    What's Driving You Crazy? - Wed., Mar. 6, 2019

  • Luck of the Irish (whiskey) with Pernod Ricard

    Luck of the Irish (whiskey) with Pernod Ricard

  • Looking 10 years younger in 10 minutes with VJazzy Wellness

    Looking 10 years younger in 10 minutes with VJazzy Wellness

  • E7 Health discusses stroke and other health risks

    E7 Health discusses stroke and other health risks

  • Marché Bacchus is celebrating Mardi Gras with Beignets & King Cake

    Marché Bacchus is celebrating Mardi Gras with Beignets & King Cake

  • Does it matter which bin you put your recyclables in?

    Does it matter which bin you put your recyclables in?

  • Celebrating Fat Tuesday with Marché Bacchus

    Celebrating Fat Tuesday with Marché Bacchus

  • LVCVA to partner with Elon Musk company for underground people mover

    LVCVA to partner with Elon Musk company for underground people mover

  • Rise Up for Las Vegas attracts showcasing dunks

    Rise Up for Las Vegas attracts showcasing dunks

  • Residents attribute burglary decline to neighborhood watch groups

    Residents attribute burglary decline to neighborhood watch groups

  • Funding education in Nevada

    Funding education in Nevada

  • Teen testifies on Capitol Hill about the importance of getting vaccinated

    Teen testifies on Capitol Hill about the importance of getting vaccinated

  • Turner's presence, vital in Dodgers clubhouse

    Turner's presence, vital in Dodgers clubhouse

  • First Lady Melania Trump discusses opioid abuse in Las Vegas

    First Lady Melania Trump discusses opioid abuse in Las Vegas

  • Social worker accused of inappropriate behavior with students granted $150K bail; alleged victim speaks out

    Social worker accused of inappropriate behavior with students granted $150K bail; alleged victim speaks out

  • WEB EXTRA: 8 News NOW gets a tour and learns benefits of Nevada State High School

    WEB EXTRA: 8 News NOW gets a tour and learns benefits of Nevada State High School

  • School allows teens to work on college credits while attending high school

    School allows teens to work on college credits while attending high school

  • What's next for vacant Steve Seroka city council seat?

    What's next for vacant Steve Seroka city council seat?

  • Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson resigns

    Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson resigns

  • CCSD celebrates 'National School Breakfast Week'

    CCSD celebrates 'National School Breakfast Week'

  • Therapy dog at Forbuss Elementary School helps students love learning

    Therapy dog at Forbuss Elementary School helps students love learning

  • WEB EXTRA: Julian Castro

    WEB EXTRA: Julian Castro

  • Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson resigns

    Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson resigns

More Stories

Trending Gallery

Photos: Oscars 2019 Red Carpet Fashion

Photos: Oscars 2019 Red Carpet Fashion

Entertainment /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss