Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News
Live Stream
Nevada Legislature
Political News
In Your Business
I-Team
National News
Entertainment
Weird News
8 On Your Side
Crime
Vegas Fugitives
Prepping for the Monsoon
Top Stories
Astronauts learned moon’s geology at Arizona crater
Top Stories
Man recounts terrifying 1974 flood at Nelson’s Landing
Texas billionaire Ross Perot dies
Vegas home values rise in June
Gaels’ dynamic duo set for center stage
Weather
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Weather balloon launch on LIVE tv
Top Stories
No sign of monsoon storms yet.
Top Stories
Sally’s Forecast: Sunday, July 7
Tedd’s Forecast for July 5th
Free of clouds & big heat for the 4th!
Winds could be a concern for 4th of July fireworks
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Game On Vegas
Golden Knights
Baseball
LA Dodgers
Oakland Raiders
NCAA Football
NBA
Top Stories
Gaels’ dynamic duo set for center stage
Top Stories
US wins 4th World Cup title, 2nd in a row, beats Dutch 2-0
NBA deems Thomas & Mack, Cox Pavilion safe following earthquake
UFC 239 takes center stage in Vegas
Harper mega contract, production in Philadelphia
Community
Community
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Living Green
Pool Patrol
Cyber Security Tips
Acts of Kindness
Buddy Check
Calendar
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Reliable Auto Sales
Top Stories
Save gas money at Terrible Herbst
Top Stories
Danny’s Detroit Special is Tuesday night at 8:00PM
Top Stories
Music at NBA Summer League
Dr. Nash on how to lose weight and keep it off
Staying safe this monsoon season
Glam 7 glowy for summer
Contests
En Espanol
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8NN on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
The bronze glowy reveal
Las Vegas Now
Stunning results
Posted:
Jul 9, 2019 / 06:08 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Jul 9, 2019 / 06:09 AM PDT
Las Vegas Now Meet the Team
Kendall Tenney
Mercedes Martinez
Lindsey Simon
JC Fernandez
More Meet The Las Vegas Now Team
Trending Stories
H. Ross Perot rose from poverty to self-made billionaire
Family of teen killed during gas explosions settles lawsuit
Man recounts terrifying 1974 flood at Nelson’s Landing
Texas billionaire H. Ross Perot dies at 89
After arrest, Epstein challenges victims in Florida court