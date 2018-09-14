What household item can be recycled over and over

Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
102°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News
Live Stream
Nevada Legislature
Political News
I-Team
Area 51
In Your Business
National News
Entertainment
Weird News
8 On Your Side
Crime
Vegas Fugitives
Prepping for the Monsoon
Top Stories
Man killed in gunfight as police investigate shooting at same apartment complex
Top Stories
Police release photo of park stabbing suspect
Food program change could cost 46K Nevadans their benefits
Lawsuit alleges Hilton’s resort fees misled customers in Nebraska
VIDEO: Henderson home covered in grasshoppers
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Mountains stuck with a chance of thunderstorms
Top Stories
UPDATE: Flash flood warning CANCELED as storm fizzles
Top Stories
Storms are forming early today
Tedd’s Forecast for July 24th
Flash flood watch issued for Southern Nevada
Keep an eye on the skies again today
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Game On Vegas
Golden Knights
Baseball
Oakland Raiders
NCAA Football
NBA
Top Stories
Web Extra: Golden Knights Deryk Engelland Talks New Contract
Top Stories
WNBA All-Star weekend begins in Las Vegas
Top Stories
Flyin’ High: Key Aviator players emerge with playoff push looming
Web Extra: Interview With Aviators Beau Taylor
Web Extra: Interview with Aviators Skye Bolt
James Holzhauer entering Westgate’s NFL SuperContest
Community
Community
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Living Green
Pool Patrol
Cyber Security Tips
GR8 School Supply Drive – 2019
Acts of Kindness
Buddy Check
Calendar
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Reliable Auto Sales
Top Stories
Behind the scenes of Celestia
Top Stories
The Rhyolite Sound was recently named best Vegas band
Top Stories
Celebrate National Hot Dog Month with Flydog
5 minute workouts with PROTOGYM
“Discovery Lab” Makerspace is offering new things for kids
Building confidence through dance
Contests
En Espanol
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8NN on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
What household item can be recycled over and over
Las Vegas Now
by: Staff
Posted:
Sep 14, 2018 / 07:11 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Jul 22, 2019 / 11:43 AM PDT
Trending Stories
Police release photo of park stabbing suspect
Black rag dolls meant to be abused are pulled from stores
Lawsuit alleges Hilton’s resort fees misled customers in Nebraska
VIDEO: Henderson home covered in grasshoppers
WILD VIDEO: Grasshoppers invade Las Vegas Strip