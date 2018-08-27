Las Vegas police ask for help locating missing 80-year-old man Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public's assistance in locating missing 80-year-old Leroy Carns.

Leroy was last seen on Aug. 22 at 9 p.m., in the area of East Windmill and Las Vegas Boulevard. Carns was wearing a blue shirt, ivory slacks, and tan sandals.

Leroy may need medical attention. All hospitals are asked to check their registries for Leroy Carns and notify police immediately if located.

Anyone with information regarding Leroy Carns or his whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.