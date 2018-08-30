Las Vegas Weekly: 8/29/18 Edition Video

LAS VEGAS - For the past three years, “Las Vegas Weekly" has honored influential women in the Vegas community with their annual "Women of Intrigue" event.

Las Vegas Weekly’ reporter Brock Radke and honoree, President and CEO of Make a Wish Southern Nevada’ Caroline Ciocca explains the significance of the gala in southern Nevada.

8 News NOW Christianne Klein has the story.