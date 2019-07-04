Earthquake: NDOT says Nevada bridges are ok

Statement: bridges in the Silver State are designed and engineered to withstand small quakes and high winds

NDOT statement on area bridges following this morning’s earthquake

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –– The Nevada Dept of Transportation put out a statement about area bridges following the southern California earthquake that shook Las Vegas and much of southern Nevada at 10:35 Thursday morning.

NDOT’s Tony Illia:

“NDOT is not doing a widespread inspection of the state’s bridges as a result of the earthquake because most bridges are designed and engineered to withstand small quakes and high winds. Nevada lies within an active seismic zone, which is something that we take into account during the project design and engineering phase. Nevada has some of the best-rated bridges in the country, according to a recent report by the American Road and Transportation Builders Association. Only 1.4 percent of Nevada bridges are classified as structurally deficient, which is the second lowest in the country. “

Illia concluded: “Nevada’s bridges were ranked the nation’s very best for the previous five years.”

If you have pictures or video from the quake, feel free to share them on our social media pages: https://www.facebook.com/8NewsNOW/ or https://twitter.com/8NewsNow.

Thanks to the viewers that have already done so.

Stay with 8NewsNow online and on air for continuing coverage of this ongoing story.