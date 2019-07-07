No deaths, no major injuries or structural damage in 7.1 quake

RIDGECREST, Calif. — No fatalities or major injuries were reported after Friday night’s 7.1-magnitude earthquake, which jolted an area from Sacramento to Las Vegas and Mexico.

Police and fire officials held a news conference Sunday morning to discuss the earthquake. “I’m proud for the work we did and I know we’re successful,” said a fire official. He added, anytime we can go through a 7.1 earthquake without any deaths, major injuries or major structural damage, that’s a good thing.

There is still some damage assessment going on at schools and colleges in the area. Emergency crews are transitioning back to their normal stations but will remain on standby in case of another event.

WATCH: Sunday morning news conference from Ridgecrest, Calif.

The two major earthquakes that hit Southern California should alert people across the nation of the need to be prepared for the natural disasters, the state’s governor said as officials expressed relief that the damages weren’t worse.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said that governments must strengthen alert systems and building codes, and residents should make sure they know how to protect themselves during an earthquake.

Friday’s earthquake was the largest one Southern California in nearly 20 years. Officials voiced concerns about the possibility of major aftershocks in the days and months to come.