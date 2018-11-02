News

LIVE: North Las Vegas Police hold briefing on drive-by that killed 11-year-old

LAS VEGAS - North Las Vegas Police will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. to discuss the deadly drive-by shooting that left an 11-year-old dead. According to police, the shooters targeted the wrong home.

Police say multiple suspects are still outstanding.

