LIVE: North Las Vegas Police hold briefing on drive-by that killed 11-year-old
LAS VEGAS - North Las Vegas Police will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. to discuss the deadly drive-by shooting that left an 11-year-old dead. According to police, the shooters targeted the wrong home.
Police say multiple suspects are still outstanding.
