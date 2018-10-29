News

Living Green: See where that dirty water goes after you flush.

By:

Posted: Oct 29, 2018 09:34 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 29, 2018 09:34 AM PDT

Las Vegas - In Sherry's Living Green: The county's Water Reclamation District wants you to come out and see for yourself how all that dirty water that leaves our homes and businesses gets cleaned up and returned to Lake Mead at the public event called, "Water Fest" this weekend.

