Local daycare shuts its doors after visit from the health district

A local daycare has closed its doors after a visit from the Southern Nevada Health District.

According to a violation notice, The Tip Top Development Center received two violations for “equipment that poses a life or safety hazard” and “conditions that promote the transmission of communicable diseases.”

8 News Now is still awaiting an official report from the Southern Nevada Health District.

“Do you hear her coughing? It’s summer time and she’s still coughing. That’s a concern,” said Cierra Broum, a parent.

Broum says her 6-month-old daughter Kylia started getting sick just a month after she went to The Tip Top Development Center.

“Her pediatrician has put her on breathing treatments with a nebular to see if we can get her air waves to open up and start to get some of that congestion to clear up in her chest,” said Broum.

Kylia was diagnosed with a highly contagious virus called respiratory syncytial virus. Broum believes she caught it at the daycare.

“It’s sad because you hear her sometimes at night breathing like she smoked 12 packs of cigarettes that day. She’s so labored,” she said.

The Broum’s aren’t the only ones.

“Constant fevers, colds, he’s just always sick now,” said Kyonda Hall.

Hall has racked up hundreds of dollars in medical bills. She says her child also got sick after she went to the center.

“This is all of the bills that I have for them,” she said.

It is still unclear if the daycare will re-open.

When 8 News Now called a phone number listed under the owner’s name, the woman who answered hung up the phone.