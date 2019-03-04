Local News

'Beverly Hills, 90210' heartthrob Luke Perry has died at age 52 after suffering a 'massive stroke'

By:
Posted: Mar 04, 2019 / 10:06 AM PST / Updated: Mar 04, 2019 / 11:17 AM PST

LOS ANGELES - A publicist for Luke Perry says the "Riverdale" and "Beverly Hills, 90210" star has died. He was 52.

Publicist Arnold Robinson said that Perry died Monday after suffering a massive stroke.

Robinson says Perry's family and friends were with him when he died. Among them were his children, siblings, fiancee andáformer wife.

The actor had been hospitalized since last week. Robinson said no further details would be released at this time.

The publicist added that Perry's family appreciates the support and prayers that were offered since Perry was hospitalized on Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Local News Stories

Trending Video

  • Busch shows strong tie to sponsorship

    Busch shows strong tie to sponsorship

  • Classic Hard Rock Guitar shines once again

    Classic Hard Rock Guitar shines once again

  • Tour van damaged in string of Boulder City BB gun vandalism

    Tour van damaged in string of Boulder City BB gun vandalism

  • Voters recall strike request surrounding State Senators Woodhouse and Cannizzaro takes center stage in Carson City

    Voters recall strike request surrounding State Senators Woodhouse and Cannizzaro takes center stage in Carson City

  • Matt Champman's bounces back: Oakland A's depend on his bat and platinum glove

    Matt Champman's bounces back: Oakland A's depend on his bat and platinum glove

  • Tedd's Forecast: Monday Evening, March 4th

    Tedd's Forecast: Monday Evening, March 4th

  • I-Team: Lawmakers hear testimony on cameras in classrooms with special needs students

    I-Team: Lawmakers hear testimony on cameras in classrooms with special needs students

  • Legislative bill would recognize neon as Nevada's state element

    Legislative bill would recognize neon as Nevada's state element

  • Vital Vegas: 3/4/19 Edition

    Vital Vegas: 3/4/19 Edition

  • Changes underway at MGM Resorts as company prepares for future

    Changes underway at MGM Resorts as company prepares for future

  • MGM 2020 announced to reduce costs, increase profits at MGM Resort International properties in Las Vegas

    MGM 2020 announced to reduce costs, increase profits at MGM Resort International properties in Las Vegas

  • Contracted CCSD 'Safe School Professional' arrested for inappropriate contact with students

    Contracted CCSD 'Safe School Professional' arrested for inappropriate contact with students

  • Hard Rock's guitar lights back up Monday night

    Hard Rock's guitar lights back up Monday night

  • WEB EXTRA: Cory Booker

    WEB EXTRA: Cory Booker

  • 8 News Now Good Day - Live Saving Taco Sauce

    8 News Now Good Day - Live Saving Taco Sauce

  • What's Driving You Crazy? - Mon., Mar. 4, 2019

    What's Driving You Crazy? - Mon., Mar. 4, 2019

  • Sherry's Forecast: Monday, March 4

    Sherry's Forecast: Monday, March 4

  • Local Athletes Headed to Special Olympics World Games

    Local Athletes Headed to Special Olympics World Games

  • 5AM practice clip

    5AM practice clip

  • Elvis Monroe signs off LVN

    Elvis Monroe signs off LVN

  • Elvis Monroe visit Las Vegas Now

    Elvis Monroe visit Las Vegas Now

  • The House of Blues Las Vegas is turning 20

    The House of Blues Las Vegas is turning 20

  • LVN is live from the On The Water Boat Show

    LVN is live from the On The Water Boat Show

  • Las Vegas is going to the dogs

    Las Vegas is going to the dogs

  • Rocking the Arts is March 9th

    Rocking the Arts is March 9th

  • Part 2 of JC's interview with Smokey Robinson

    Part 2 of JC's interview with Smokey Robinson

  • LV Aviators National Anthem auditions

    LV Aviators National Anthem auditions

  • Downtown bar served eviction notice

    Downtown bar served eviction notice

  • Walmart launches first-ever free 'How to Train Your Dragon' VR experience

    Walmart launches first-ever free 'How to Train Your Dragon' VR experience

  • Discovery Children's Museum debuts Aliens and Androids exhibit

    Discovery Children's Museum debuts Aliens and Androids exhibit

  • Joey Logano holds off Brad Keselowski for Vegas NASCAR win

    Joey Logano holds off Brad Keselowski for Vegas NASCAR win

  • Pedestrian hit by bus on the Las Vegas Strip

    Pedestrian hit by bus on the Las Vegas Strip

  • Clark County Surplus Auction

    Clark County Surplus Auction

  • Metro, local community participates in St. Baldrick's events

    Metro, local community participates in St. Baldrick's events

  • Politics Now: 3/2/2019

    Politics Now: 3/2/2019

  • Golden Knights down Ducks 3-0

    Golden Knights down Ducks 3-0

  • Valley's DUI Task Force deploys for action packed sports weekend

    Valley's DUI Task Force deploys for action packed sports weekend

  • I-TEAM: Cameras in special needs classrooms interest grows

    I-TEAM: Cameras in special needs classrooms interest grows

  • Politics Now co-host Steve Sebelius: Bill to make names, pensions of retired employees public

    Politics Now co-host Steve Sebelius: Bill to make names, pensions of retired employees public

  • Woman recognized for her pioneering role in NASCAR

    Woman recognized for her pioneering role in NASCAR

  • Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris visits Las Vegas

    Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris visits Las Vegas

  • Customers upset over Smith's stores dropping Visa credit card usage

    Customers upset over Smith's stores dropping Visa credit card usage

  • NASCAR weekend taking over at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

    NASCAR weekend taking over at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

  • Mandalay Bay celebrates 2 decades on the Las Vegas Strip

    Mandalay Bay celebrates 2 decades on the Las Vegas Strip

  • Driver hits school bus after being shot at, police say

    Driver hits school bus after being shot at, police say

  • WEB EXTRA: Faceoff (3/2/19)

    WEB EXTRA: Faceoff (3/2/19)

  • NASCAR kicks into high gear at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

    NASCAR kicks into high gear at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

  • Police suspect female driver who crashed into Starbucks was impaired

    Police suspect female driver who crashed into Starbucks was impaired

  • DUI suspect crashed into side of Starbucks

    DUI suspect crashed into side of Starbucks

  • St. Baldrick's at McMullan's Irish Pub

    St. Baldrick's at McMullan's Irish Pub

  • Sherry's Forecast: Clouds galore for your Friday and again, extra mild temps to start off March. These clouds are in advance of a storm bringing rain

    Sherry's Forecast: Clouds galore for your Friday and again, extra mild temps to start off March. These clouds are in advance of a storm bringing rain

  • What's Driving You Crazy? - Fri., Mar. 1, 2019

    What's Driving You Crazy? - Fri., Mar. 1, 2019

  • 8 News Now Good Day - John Reads at Adams Elementary

    8 News Now Good Day - John Reads at Adams Elementary

  • 8 News Now Good Day - John at Hummel Elementary

    8 News Now Good Day - John at Hummel Elementary

  • 8 News Now Good Day

    8 News Now Good Day

  • Car crashes in Starbucks at Sahara and Paradise

    Car crashes in Starbucks at Sahara and Paradise

  • Ultimate sports weekend gets underway in Vegas with fan fest

    Ultimate sports weekend gets underway in Vegas with fan fest

  • Colleen's Consignment at center of legal mess
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Colleen's Consignment at center of legal mess

  • Metro: Vehicle crashes into wall of PT's Gold bar at Silverado Ranch and Decatur; driver impaired

    Metro: Vehicle crashes into wall of PT's Gold bar at Silverado Ranch and Decatur; driver impaired

  • STRIKING GOLD: One-on-one with Knights Insider Gary Lawless

    STRIKING GOLD: One-on-one with Knights Insider Gary Lawless

More Stories

Trending Gallery

Photos: Oscars 2019 Red Carpet Fashion

Photos: Oscars 2019 Red Carpet Fashion

Entertainment /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss